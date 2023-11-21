Five-car crash closes Highway 400 near Aurora, Ont.

Rush hour was delayed due to an early-morning crash.

There was a five-car crash on Highway 400 northbound near Highway 88 today shortly after 5 a.m.

Provincial Police diverted northbound traffic off at Highway 88. It was reopened by 6:34 a.m.

Police, emergency services, fire crews and a towing company were on scene to assist and clean up debris.

Police said there were no major injuries in the collision.