Five Cent City’s finale

The fifth and final Five Cent City event wrapped up in Sudbury on Saturday.

Five Cent City is a volunteer-driven community gathering created in 2018 as a way to offer support to anyone struggling – especially those with addiction or mental health issues – by connecting them with people that have overcome challenges in their lives and serve as an exampled.

Saturday’s festivities included activities for all ages including basketball, musical performances, guest speakers and a free barbecue.

"You’re not just getting the story on the internet of some inspirational quote of how to overcome adversity, you’re actually speaking and interacting with people who have been through it or continue to work through it,” Zak Sivret, one of the organizers, told CTV News.

“We're celebrating not just the success of people that they’ve had or the triumphs they had but the continued triumphs where they’re containing to work on it and they’re continuing to do work for the community to try to help others get through it and I think that’s huge because its not just about suffering."

In the days leading to the celebration, Ashley Bacon of CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca shared the stories of some local residents overcoming challenges such has alcoholism, drugs addiction, gun violence, mental health and suicide.

Organizers said peer support is a big part of the gathering making connections through community.

Participants told CTV News that playing basketball together was a good way to bring the community together – giving those both young and old the opportunity to play together and learn from each other.

While this is the last Five Cent City event, the organizers plan to take what they have learned over the last six years and put together another bigger and better event for the years coming.

"I think its something we'll always be able to look back on and be proud of what we did and be happy with the impact we had on the community," said Sivret.

More information on the event and its success can be found on their social media page.