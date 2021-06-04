Five charged after RCMP raid three unlicensed cannabis dispensaries in Millbrook, N.S.

Five people are facing charges after police executed search warrants at three cannabis dispensaries in Millbrook, N.S. on Wednesday.

Nova Scotia RCMP says on June 2, three cannabis dispensaries in Millbrook were searched under the federal Cannabis Act, “as a result of the unlicensed cannabis storefronts continuing to operate and not voluntarily ceasing operations.”

Police say a significant quantity of cannabis, cannabis products (including a large quantity of edibles) and cash were seized. Five people were arrested under the Cannabis Act and Excise Act and are facing charges that include the following:

Distribution of Cannabis

Possession for the Purpose of Distributing Cannabis

Unlawfully Selling Cannabis

Unauthorized Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling it

Sale of Unstamped Cannabis Products

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending.