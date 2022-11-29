iHeartRadio

Five charged, including 15-year-old, after stolen cars recovered south of Ottawa


Five Quebec residents are facing charges after police recovered stolen cars along Highway 401 south of Ottawa.

OPP recovered four vehicles on Highway 401 and one on County Road 2 in South Stormont township on Nov. 24 around 7 a.m., police said in a news release.

A 15-year-old from Saint-Elzear, Que. is faced with possessing break-in instruments, dangerous operation of a vehicle, fleeing from a police officer and possessing property obtained by crime.

Nicolas Kouyate, 19, of Pierrefonds, Que., is charged with possession of property obtained by crime, possessing break-in instruments and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Benoit Laurence, 61, and Marc-Andre Auclair, 38, of Montreal, and Namo Barua, 18, of Laval, are all charged with possession of property obtained by crime. Barua is also charged with possessing break-in instruments.

Police say Kouyate is in custody and the other four accused were released.

They are due to appear in court in Cornwall at a later date.

