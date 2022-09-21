Five children assessed by paramedics following hazardous material call at Ottawa daycare

A child under the age of 2 is in serious but stable condition in CHEO after several children suffered an allergic reaction at a daycare in Ottawa's south end.

Paramedics assessed four other children on the scene after the daycare was evacuated.

Emergency crews responded to a hazardous materials call at the Stepping Up Daycare on Glencoe Street just after 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Ottawa Fire said on Twitter that, "multiple occupants are having a reaction to something inside the building", and firefighters were taking air quality readings inside the daycare. At 1:15 p.m., Ottawa fire said the air quality in the daycare "is fine."

An Ottawa fire spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa that it appeared the children suffered an allergic reaction caused by the change of a cleaning product.

Paramedics say a girl under the age of two has been transported to CHEO in serious but stable condition. Four other children under the age of 2 are being assessed by paramedics on the scene.

Emergency crews cleared the building at approximately 1:20 p.m., and people were allowed to return to the daycare.

