Five COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba, 360 new cases

The death toll from COVID-19 in Manitoba continues to climb as five new deaths were reported Thursday.

Three of the deaths are from Winnipeg; a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 70s, and a woman in her 90s linked to the B.1.1.7 variant.

The other two deaths were a man in his 70s from the Northern Health Region and a man in his 80s from Southern Health linked to an unspecified variant.

Manitoba has recorded 1,067 deaths.

The province also added another 360 new COVID-19 cases, but five previously announced cases were removed due to a data correction.

Winnipeg had 220 of the new cases and a five-day test positivity rate of 13.2 per cent.

Southern Health had 56 new cases, 42 cases came from the Prairie Mountain Health Region, 23 cases are in Northern Health and 19 cases are from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region.

There have been 51,935 cases since March 2020.

Manitoba currently has 4,179 active cases, and 46,689 people have recovered.

The hospital count in Manitoba is 212 people with active COVID-19, including 45 people in intensive care. Another 85 people still need care even though they are no longer infectious, including 23 people in ICU.

On Wednesday, 2,933 tests were completed, bringing the total to 778,451 since February 2020.

There have been 11,783 variant of concern cases in Manitoba.The majority of variant cases are unspecified with 6,491.

Manitoba has had 5,128 B.1.1.7 cases and 111 P.1 cases.

There are currently 2,571 active variant cases and 79 people have died linked to variants.