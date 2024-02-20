Five displaced, 150K in damage after Logan Avenue fire
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Writer - CTVNews.ca
Ashley Hyshka
Five people have been displaced and damage is estimated at $150,000 after a fire broke out at a home on Logan Avenue Monday afternoon.
According to Windsor Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a home on the 400-block of Logan Avenue late Monday afternoon for a house fire.
Fire crews quickly knocked down the blaze, before conducting ventilation and overhaul of the structure.
Members of the public were asked to avoid the scene.
In an update on Tuesday, Windsor fire said that as a result of the blaze, five people had been displaced from their home.
Damage is estimated at $150,000.
A fire investigator attended the scene, however the cause of the fire remains undetermined.
-
'But I’ve never been hit': NDP proposal would criminalize coercive control in a relationshipA proposal by the federal New Democrats could take intimate partner violence to a whole new level within the justice system.
-
Saint John police request public assistance in Canada-wide arrest warrantThe Saint John Police Force requests the public’s assistance to locate Timothy Mason, 45, on a Canada-wide warrant.
-
MacTier couple celebrate 70th wedding anniversaryA couple from MacTier is celebrating a remarkable milestone on Tuesday - their 70th wedding anniversary.
-
Do you recognize this tattoo? Police trying to identify woman found dead in South VancouverPolice in Vancouver are trying to identify a woman who was found dead from a suspected overdose more than three months ago.
-
New Brunswick family pushes for health-care improvements after three-year-old daughter diesMohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
-
OPP search for suspects after alleged shoplifting incident at Brant County businessOntario Provincial Police (OPP) have released photos of people of interest after an alleged shoplifting incident at a business on Grand River Street in North Paris.
-
‘They’re home’: 22 buffalo returned to Sask. after over a century absenceBuffalo returned to Witchekan Lake First Nation in Saskatchewan on Monday after a century and a half of absence.
-
Snow removal budget in CBRM maxed out following February stormsEach bite out of a snowbank has taken a bite out of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality's snow removal budget since two major winter storms hit the area.
-
'Becoming the Beatles' musical takes centre stage at Midland Cultural Centre'Becoming the Beatles' is coming to the Midland Cultural Centre with an evening of rich musical history and innovative storytelling.