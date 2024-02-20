Five displaced, 150K in damage after Logan Avenue fire

Five people have been displaced and damage is estimated at $150,000 after a fire broke out at a home on Logan Avenue Monday afternoon.

According to Windsor Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a home on the 400-block of Logan Avenue late Monday afternoon for a house fire.

Fire crews quickly knocked down the blaze, before conducting ventilation and overhaul of the structure.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the scene.

In an update on Tuesday, Windsor fire said that as a result of the blaze, five people had been displaced from their home.

Damage is estimated at $150,000.

A fire investigator attended the scene, however the cause of the fire remains undetermined.