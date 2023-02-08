Five drivers charged with impaired in Essex County first week of February

Essex County OPP have charged five drivers with alcohol-related driving offences in the first week of February.

Police say of those drivers, a 63-year-old Windsor resident was charged with impaired following a collision.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Feb. 2 around 2:33 p.m. on Highway 3 in Essex.

Once on scene officers checked on the sobriety of the driver due to “observations,” police say.

The accused was charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.

A 90-day administrative driver's license suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute.

The man was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court next week to answer for the charges.