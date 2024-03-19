iHeartRadio

Five drivers nabbed for excessive speeding on Highway 69 south of Sudbury


A dozen tickets were handed out to a handful of drivers on Highway 69 south of Sudbury during a speed enforcement operation, police say.

Four different passenger vehicles were pulled over for stunt driving for travelling more than 150 km/h in a 100 km/h zone, Ontario Provincial Police said in a post on social media.

Speeds ranged from 152 km/h to 162 km/h when they were clocked by police radar.

All four drivers had their licences suspended for 30 days and vehicles impounded for 14 days.

A 59-year-old from Val Caron who was driving a commercial vehicle was also stopped for speeding in that same area.

The driver was found to have an improper class of licence along with other infractions resulting in multiple charges. 

