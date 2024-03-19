Five drivers nabbed for excessive speeding on Highway 69 south of Sudbury
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Journalist
Chelsea Papineau
A dozen tickets were handed out to a handful of drivers on Highway 69 south of Sudbury during a speed enforcement operation, police say.
Four different passenger vehicles were pulled over for stunt driving for travelling more than 150 km/h in a 100 km/h zone, Ontario Provincial Police said in a post on social media.
Speeds ranged from 152 km/h to 162 km/h when they were clocked by police radar.
All four drivers had their licences suspended for 30 days and vehicles impounded for 14 days.
- Download the CTV News app now
- Get local breaking news alerts
- Daily newsletter with the top local stories emailed to your inbox
A 59-year-old from Val Caron who was driving a commercial vehicle was also stopped for speeding in that same area.
The driver was found to have an improper class of licence along with other infractions resulting in multiple charges.
-
Petition to rename Highway 400 for Canadian music legend Gordon LightfootA petition to rename Highway 400 after Canadian music legend Gordon Lightfoot is rapidly gaining support online.
-
As wildfire season nears, northern Ont. township calls for better preparationIn the wake of last summer’s devastating wildfires, a northern Ontario mayor is calling on the federal and provincial governments to be better prepared this summer.
-
Lethbridge gardeners preparing for potentially dry summerIn a matter of weeks, gardens across Lethbridge and southern Alberta will start to bloom.
-
Orioles score eight runs in final three innings to top Jays 13-8 in pre-season playColton Cowser and Tyler Nevin both homered in the seventh inning to kick-start a late Baltimore run as the Orioles earned a 13-8 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday in pre-season action.
-
Ukrainian with nowhere to go robbed at Toronto airportA Ukrainian newcomer was robbed of almost all his belongings while he spent three days in Toronto Pearson Airport.
-
Moose Jaw businesses on edge as Hoopla cancellation loomsAs the scheduled date of Saskatchewan's high school basketball provincials draws near, the uncertainty has led to unease in Moose Jaw's business community.
-
Woody’s Hoodies scoring for cancer researchLike many, Windsor Spitfires' defenceman Carson Woodall is no stranger to cancer.
-
Attendees say multiple phones stolen at busy Toronto Comicon conventionSome fans and vendors who attended Toronto Comicon are speaking out about a slew of alleged phone thefts which occurred at the convention this past weekend, saying more needs to be done to prevent theft at the event.
-
31-game suspension for B.C. junior hockey player who choked opposing goalieA B.C. junior hockey player who choked and seriously injured the opposing team's goalie during an on-ice brawl has been suspended for 31 games.