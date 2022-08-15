Five elderly women violently robbed in Winnipeg, police arrest two people

Winnipeg police have arrested two suspects following the violent robberies of five elderly women.

According to police, the women were “violently” robbed of their purses between July and August 2022. The incidents included:

A woman in her 70s was robbed of her purse on July 17 in the casino parking lot on Regent Avenue around 4 p.m. Police said a man dragged her to the ground, and she sustained minor injuries. Her stolen credit card was used at a convenience store and fast food restaurant on July 19;

A woman in her 70s was robbed by two men on Aug. 1 in the parking lot of a grocery store in the 3900 block of Grant Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Her purse was stolen and the credit card was later used at a convenience store, as well as to buy gas, liquor and cannabis in the 6600 block of Grant Avenue;

A woman in her 80s was robbed on Aug. 6 outside a pharmacy in the 3600 block of Portage Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Her purse was taken, though police said she was not physically injured.

A woman in her 70s was robbed of her purse on Aug. 7 in the parking lot of grocery store in the 1100 block of Grant Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Police said she was not physically injured.

A woman in her 70s was robbed of her purse in the parking lot of a grocery store in the 1100 block of Grant Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 8. She was not physically injured.

The robberies were captured by CCTV surveillance, and police identified the suspects.

On Sunday, two suspects were found at a Headingley park and were taken into custody.

Kudakwashe Hambira, a 25-year-old Winnipeg woman, was charged with 12 offences, including three counts of robbery.

Kidega Sabil, a 23-year-old Winnipeg man, was charged with 21 offences, including five counts of robbery and six counts of fraud using credit card.

None of these charges have been proven in court. Both the suspects were taken into custody.

As part of this investigation, police also searched a storage facility and seized a .22 calibre rifle; about 1.5 grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $200; about 11 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $1,000; and about three grams of heroin with an estimates street value of $1,500.