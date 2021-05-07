Five employees at Ottawa Loblaws store test positive for COVID-19

Five employees at an Ottawa Loblaws have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on its website, Loblaw reported Thursday that five employees at the Loblaws at 1910 St. Laurent Blvd. tested positive for COVID-19.

The last days the team members worked were on April 22, 24, 25 and May 4.The store remains open.

Ottawa Public Health has implemented new measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces.

In April, medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches issued new rules requiring businesses to report when two or more people test positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day interval in connection to the workplace.

Loblaw lists all COVID-19 case involving employees at Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart and other stores on its website.

On Wednesday, Loblaw reported an employee at the Real Canadian Superstore on Richmond Road tested positive for COVID-19. The last day the team member worked was on April 25.

On Monday, an employee at the Loblaws on Earl Grey Drive tested positive for COVID-19. The last day the employee worked was on April 25.