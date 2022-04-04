Five homes in Brantford shot at with BB gun, say police

The Brantford Police Service is investigating a series of incidents involving a BB gun.

They say five homes were targeted between April 1 and April 3.

In each case, the front window or door window was shot at with what police believe was an airsoft/BB pellet gun.

Police say the windows of three homes were damaged on Friday. They're located on Main Street, Memorial Drive and Four Seasons Drive.

The other two, both on Brantwood Park Road, happened on Sunday.

No injuries were reported.

Police are continuing to investigate the incidents and are working to identify a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 519-756-7050 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.