Two employees and three contractors were taken to hospital and are "being assessed," according to Nova Scotia Power, after a fire at their Tufts Cove generation plant Sunday morning.

Halifax Fire officials say the fire was extinguished by Sunday afternoon, which involved machinery -- specifically, a hot ash "hopper" machine used in power generation.

According to the fire department, they were called to the fire just before 11 a.m. The machine involved in the fire uses heat as part of its normal operation, but is typically contained.

Fire officials say a HAZMAT team was called in to help, and a special extinguishing agent was used due to the chemicals involved. They add they were able to extinguish the fire without any runoff going into the nearby harbour.

There is no word on the nature or extent of the employees and contractors’ injuries.

Halifax Fire responds to the fire at the Tufts Cove generation plant. The machine involved, a hot ash "hopper", uses heat in its normal operation, but it's typically contained. (Photo: CTV News/Kevin Thibodeau)

Mark Sidebottom, Chief Operating Officer of Nova Scotia Power provided the following statement to CTV News:

“There was an incident at Tufts Cove this morning related to an ash release involving three contractors and two employees. First responders, including Department of Labour personnel, are on scene and the employees and contractors involved are now at the hospital being assessed. There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our employees, contractors and customers. We will be cooperating with the investigation by the Department of Labour.”

According to Halifax Fire, an environmental company contracted by Nova Scotia Power was on site as they finished their operation.