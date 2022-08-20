Five injured after stabbing incident in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police are investigating a Friday disturbance in Waterloo that sent five people to hospital with stab wounds.

On Aug. 20, just after midnight, police responded to reports of a disturbance that led to a physical altercation in the area of King Street North and University Avenue West.

Police said as a result of the physical altercation, five individuals sustained stab wounds.

Police said four men were transported to local hospital, and one man was transported to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects fled the area before police arrived.