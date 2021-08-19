Five injured in crash northwest of Strathroy

Middlesex County OPP closed the roads in the area of Kerwood Road and Egremont Drive after a serious collision on Thursday morning.

The two-vehicle crash, which occurred around 10:30 a.m., involved a garbage truck that was westbound on Egremont and a passenger vehicle that was northbound on Kerwood.

Police say one person, who was ejected from the vehicle, was airlifted to hospital in serious condition while four others were taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk says the accident could have been much worse if not for the actions of the truck driver.

"We're just hoping we have a speedy recovery for everyone involved here. To the driver of the garbage truck, they did a phenomenal job trying to avoid this collision. Unfortunately, this driver here wasn't able to do that, but as a result of their actions I can guarantee you that person saved five lives today."

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area as the investigation and clean-up continued.

The roadway was expected to reopen around 3:30 p.m.

Here's Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk with details on a collision in Middlesex County this morning. ^dr pic.twitter.com/EOSBwPqbmO

One person is in serious condition. Four others sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Thanks to @MLPS911, Chippewa of the Thames First Nation Police and others for their assistance. ^dr pic.twitter.com/6wrBLivrtm

ROAD CLOSURE: #MiddlesexOPP# Road closure at KERWOOD/CUDDY & EGREMONT/WILSON due to a collision. ^nm

MLPS Paramedics on scene of a serious motor vehicle collision at Kerwood Rd and Egermont Rd.

Please avoid the area.@OPP_WR @Ornge Adelaide Metcalfe Fire Department - Kerwood pic.twitter.com/rzd8tJ3Dwe