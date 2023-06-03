iHeartRadio

Five injured in multi-vehicle crash in Crooked Bay


Ontario Provincial Police cruiser file image (OPP_CR/Twitter)

Five people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Crooked Bay on Saturday.

According to police, the two-vehicle crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Highway 400 just south of Gibson Lake Road.

Police have not provided details on the severity of injuries.

The southbound lanes on Highway 400 were closed for several hours as officers investigated.

12