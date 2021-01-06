Ottawa police are investigating a string of luxury vehicle thefts in Kanata overnight.

Police say five luxury vehicles were stolen from driveways in the Bridlewood area of Kanata. There is no suspect description available.

Police are reminding the community that the risks of thefts of high-end Lexus and Toyota vehicles in Ottawa remains present, particularly with Tacoma and Highlander vehicles.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service West Criminal Investigations Section at 613-236-1222 ext. 2666.

Ottawa police offer the following tips to protect your vehicle:

Park your vehicle in a locked garage or by blocking it in tightly with a second vehicle

Police say exterior lighting and video surveillance around the driveway can also serve as a deterrent.

Consider installing an after-market electronic immobilizer device, which can interfere with the starting of the vehicle.

Check for damage to the door locks mechanisms – this could be an indication that your car has been targeted.

Consider protecting your vehicle with such devices as car alarms or steering wheel locking devices such as "The Club"

If you are selling your vehicle, be wary not to let anyone have access to your car keys and do not let your vehicle out of your sight.

Police say most vehicle thefts occur between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m.