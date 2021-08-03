Five males from Toronto face several charges after break and enter at Barrie north end home
Four men and a young male from Toronto face several drug-related and property-related charges after police responded to reports of a break and enter in the city's north end on Saturday morning.
According to police, officers arrived at the Melrose Avenue home around 8:22 a.m. to find the rear screen door open. When officers entered, police say the five suspects immediately fled the home, leading police on several foot pursuits, including a canine track, but were all arrested and taken into custody.
After a further investigation, police say one of the men discarded a firearm during the pursuit, which a homeowner later found on Steel Street around 3 p.m.
The four men and the young male now face several drug and property charges; one of the adults also faces several firearm charges.
Two men and the young male remained in custody of a bail hearing on Sunday, while the other men were released and are scheduled to appear at a later date.
Police believe this was an isolated incident.
