Five Manitobans convicted of breaking COVID-19 gathering restrictions
WINNIPEG - Five Manitobans have been convicted of repeatedly violating COVID-19 public health orders, and will learn their sentence tomorrow.
Patrick Allard, Tobias Tissen (TEE'-sun), Todd McDougall, Sharon Vickner and Gerald Bohemier (boh-HEE'-myur) have admitted to breaking limits on outdoor public gatherings in 2020 and 2021.
The Crown is seeking fines of between 18-thousand dollars and 42-thousand dollars each, depending on the number offences of each person, plus court costs and surcharges.
The Crown says the five not only repeatedly broke health orders, but organized and spoke at rallies where they encouraged others to ignore health rules.
Defence lawyers say the proposed fines would be unduly harsh and crushing.
They have asked the judge to impose a reprimand, which would not involve any fines.
All five told the court they feel they have been punished enough after spending time in jail and, in some cases, losing their jobs.
Allard and McDougall have said they plan to appeal to a higher court and argue their Charter rights were violated..
The judge is scheduled to decide on sentences tomorrow morning.
