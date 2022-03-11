Five March Break activities in Ottawa that won't break the bank

It’s March Break next week in Ottawa and for the first time since the pandemic started, families can enjoy everything from movies to museums.

The weeklong break provides families with many choices. Here are five ways to enjoy March Break without breaking the bank.

Take the kids to the Experimental Farm

Taking the kids to the Experimental Farm is always popular.

“We have lots of activities planed for March break at all Ingenium museums,” says Rebecca Hickey, Ingenium director of marketing and communications. “Here at the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum we are pleased to welcome lots of new baby animals.”

This is the best time of year to visit the farm if you love tiny piglets.

“In the spring time, our visitors young and old love to see the piglets, the new lambs, the baby bunnies,” says Hickey. “They’re a fan favourite and they are just adorable.”

Winter pathways and ski hills

“We’re in the sweet spot between winter and spring where we’ve got ski hills, cross country skiing, downhill skiing,” says Jantine Van Kregten, Ottawa Tourism’s director of communications.

The National Capital Commission alone grooms more than 100 kilometres of multi-use winter trails.

Maple syrup season

And don’t forget about the sweetest day trip of them all.

“It’s maple syrup time,” says Van Kregten. “The beginning of spring is always a lot of fun for kids. Lots of room to run around and burn off a lot of that excess energy. And then ingest some delicious maple goodness from all of our suppliers and producers around town.”

Catch a movie

For families who love going to the movies, Cineplex has a great deal on.They are running family favourite movies all week during March Break at 11:30am at most theatres.

“It allows families the chance to go see great movies on the big screen for only $2.99 per ticket,” says Brad LaDouceur, Cineplex’s vice-president of event cinema. “So it’s a value offering, especially during spring break when parents are looking for things to do with their kids.”

Free lunch

And after the movie, it’s time for lunch. Boston Pizza is giving kids under 10 years old a free meal for the entire month of March.

With a minimum spend of $16 per adult, kids get free meal.

“When you have a minimum spend of $16, you qualify for a free kids meal,”. “It’s been a long time since families have been back in our restaurants, obviously with the lockdowns,” said Mark Barkey, Boston Pizza senior director of operations. “So we wanted to really welcome families and kids back into our dining rooms, while at the same time offer some value for families.”

These are just a few of the choices to enjoy March break without breaking the family bank.