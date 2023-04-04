Five masked robbers threaten woman with gun and steal car, Abbotsford police say
Five masked men pulled a gun on a 62-year-old woman outside her house in Abbotsford Saturday evening before stealing her vehicle, police say.
The victim reported the men demanded money from her before driving away. The Abbotsford Police Department have located and seized both the stolen vehicle and the vehicle the suspects used to arrive at the victim’s property.
The woman and other occupants of the house on the 300 block of Ross Road are “shaken,” but not injured, police said in a news release.
The APD Major Crime Unit is now investigating the incident and working to determine whether the robbery was targeted or random.
Officers are asking for dashcam video from anyone who was travelling along the following routes between 7:45 and 9 p.m.:
• Huntingdon Road between Lefeuvre Road and Mt. Lehman Road
• Lefeuvre Road from Zero Avenue to Fraser Highway
• Ross Road between Huntingdon Road and Zero Avenue
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.
