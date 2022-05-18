Five men face charges after armed break-in at Saint John home
Five men are facing charges after they allegedly tried to break into a home in Saint John, N.B., early Tuesday morning.
Members of the Saint John Police Force responded to a break-and-enter in progress at a residence on Boyaner Crescent around 12:14 a.m.
According to police, five to six men tried to enter the residence. Police say some were armed with weapons, including what appeared to be a handgun.
The suspects allegedly fled the scene in a black SUV before officers arrived. Minutes later, police found the vehicle on Loch Lomond Road and arrested five men.
Police say they found two imitation firearms and a baseball bat while searching the vehicle.
"It is believed that the suspects were known to the victims inside the residence. No physical injuries were reported," said the Saint John Police Force in a news release Wednesday.
All five men were held in custody and appeared in provincial court on Tuesday. They have been charged with forcible entry and weapons-related offences.
They are scheduled to return to court on Thursday for a bail hearing.
