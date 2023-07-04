Five-month-long construction project on Broadview Avenue begins Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, the city will begin a five-month construction project in the east end where crews will work 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The $6.5 million project involves TTC track replacement and road resurfacing on Broadview Avenue, from Gerrard Street to Danforth Avenue.

The round-the-clock construction was approved “to help complete the work as quickly as possible,” the city said.

“The City is replacing the TTC tracks to reduce the current track noise and bring them into a state of good repair. The City is also resurfacing the road and repairing damaged sidewalks and curbs on Broadview Avenue and Montcrest Boulevard,” city staff said in a news release.

“Additionally, work is taking place in the area to extend the life of sewers, avoiding the need for extensive excavation. The sewer work will be done in phases and completed by early 2024.”

During the construction, there will be no southbound traffic permitted on Broadview Avenue from Gerrard Street to Danforth Avenue and only one northbound lane will remain open.

Sidewalks will be open for pedestrians, with the exception of “short periods of localized sidewalk repair.”

“The City is taking measures to help manage traffic flow in the area, using real-time video monitoring, electronic message boards, traffic agents and paid duty officers,” the news release read.

“People travelling in the area should use alternate routes and allow extra time to get to and from their destinations. The construction will be done in phases.”