Five more charges were laid in Waterloo Region against people who were not complying with COVID-19 rules.

During a media briefing on Friday afternoon, Region of Waterloo Chair Karen Redman reported that four of the fines were given out between Feb. 4 and Feb. 10.

Redman said one of the fines was given out in the previous reporting period but was not recorded in time for the last update. She did not specify which offense that was.

In Waterloo, bylaw officers issued one tickets at a private residence for a gathering that exceeded the provincial limit. Bylaw officers in Kitchener also issued one ticket there for a private gathering.

Each ticket comes with a cost of $880.

“We’re not at a point yet where we can gather with anyone who doesn’t live in our household,” said Redman during the update.

“This weekend come of us will be celebrating Valentine’s Day, as well as Family Day, I hope you will find way to connect safely with family and loved ones.”

Grand River Transit officials also issued a ticket for failure to wear a face covering. That ticket comes with a fine of $240.

Corporate security issued two tickets at regional facilities for failing to comply with face coverings. Those tickets also come with a fine of $240.