Five more deaths, 69 new cases reported in New Brunswick Wednesday

Five more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, public health confirmed Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related fatalities to 99.

A person in their 90s in Zone 1 (Moncton region), a person in their 80s in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) and three people 60 to 69 – one in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) and two in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) – have died.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends who are mourning their loved ones,” Premier Blaine Higgs said in a release.

"We can see that the measures in place to limit the spread of COVID-19 are having an impact as the number of active cases continues to decline. We all need to keep doing our part to ensure this trend continues."

Public health is reporting 69 new cases of COVID-19 today and 77 recoveries.

There are 761 active cases.

"Of the new cases, 35 – or 51 per cent – are unvaccinated, four – or six per cent – are partially vaccinated, and 30 – or 43 per cent – are fully vaccinated," says the release.

CIRCUIT-BREAKER MEASURE UNDER REVIEW

Moncton resident Fraser Whitman says with the high case count and hospitalizations, he's in favour of renewing a two-week circuit-breaker that's supposed to come to an end Friday.

The fully vaccinated father of two four-year olds - also has an uncle waiting for surgery at the Moncton Hospital.

"He's had it pushed back three times now," Whitman said. "He should be in there Friday, but you know they had the outbreak sitaution at general surgery there. Yeah, it's scary for hospital capacity right, so I think you really have got to try to get the case numbers lower before you start relaxing things again."

MAJORITY OF CASES IN ICU UNVACCINATED

The province say of the 55 people hospitalized due to the virus, 27 are unvaccinated, four are partially vaccinated and 24 are fully vaccinated.

There are currently two people 19 and under in the hospital.

There are 16 people in an intensive care unit, 14 of whom are unvaccinated; one is partially vaccinated, and another is fully vaccinated.

VACCINATION UPDATE

Public health is also reporting that 82.9 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 91.8 per cent have received their first dose.

If you have not yet had your first or second dose, you are asked to go to a walk-in clinic or book an appointment through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic as soon as possible.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second-dose appointments for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.

Those attending a vaccination clinic are asked to bring their Medicare card, a signed consent form and, for those receiving their second dose, a copy of the record of immunization provided after receiving their first dose.

THIRD DOSE BOOSTER SHOTS

Beginning the week of Oct. 25, health-care personnel, including those working in long-term care facilities, and residents of First Nations communities, will be able to receive an mRNA COVID-19 booster dose if six months have passed since their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Details on booster doses for other groups will be available in the coming weeks.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

The 13 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

five people 19 and under;

a person 20-29;

a person 30-39;

two people 40-49;

a person 50-59;

a person 60-69;

a person 70-79; and

a person 80-89.

All cases are under investigation.

The 10 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under;

two people 20-29;

a person 40-49;

four people 50-59; and

a person 60-69.

All cases are under investigation.

The 17 new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

four people 19 and under;

three people 20-29;

two people 30-39;

a person 40-49;

two people 50-59;

three people 60-69;

a person 70-79; and

a person 80-89.

Sixteen cases are under investigation and the other is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

The 11 new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under;

a person 30-39;

four people 60-69;

two people 70-79; and

two people 80-89.

All cases are under investigation.

The 17 new cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) are as follows:

four people 19 and under;

two people 20-29;

a person 30-39;

a person 40-49;

three people 50-59;

a person 70-79;

three people 80-89; and

two people 90 and over.

All cases are under investigation.

The one case in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) is a person 19 and under. The case is under investigation.

Additional information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

PROVINCIAL RAPID OUTBREAK MANAGEMENT TEAM UPDATE

As of Wednesday, members of the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team are activated at 23 locations across the province.

Members of the team are providing various levels of assistance depending on the requirements of each location.

An outbreak has been declared at 11 of the 23 sites, which include nursing homes, long-term care facilities, rooming houses and other vulnerable settings.

The 11 outbreak sites are:

Drew Nursing Home in Sackville (Zone 1)

Woodstone Residence in Moncton (Zone 1)

House of Nazareth in Moncton (Zone 1)

Résidence du Marais in Dieppe (Zone 1)

Manoir Saint-Jean Baptiste in Bouctouche (Zone 1)

The Crossing in Saint John (Zone 2)

Maison du Bonheur in Edmundston (Zone 4)

Foyer la Renaissance in Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska (Zone 4)

Agence Résidentielle Restigouche in Campbellton (Zone 5)

Dalhousie Nursing Home (Villa Renaissance) in Dalhousie (Zone 5)

Losier Hall in Miramichi (Zone 7)

The other 12 activation sites are:

Southeast Regional Correctional Centre in Shediac (Zone 1)

Jordan Life Care Centre in Salisbury (Zone 1)

B&B Balanced Wellness Centre in Moncton (Zone 1)

T.J. Maillet Residences in Cocagne (Zone 1)

Community Residential Living Board in Woodstock (Zone 3)

Madawaska Regional Correctional Centre in Saint-Hilaire (Zone 4)

Villa Cayouette in Saint-Quentin (Zone 4)

Au petit domaine de L’Assomption in Saint-Quentin (Zone 4)

Foyer Ste-Élizabeth in Baker Brook (Zone 4)

Foyer Notre-Dame de Saint-Léonard in Saint-Léonard (Zone 4)

Résidence 4 Saisons in Balmoral (Zone 5)

Royal Residence in Bathurst (Zone 6)

A recent outbreak at Grand Falls Manor in Grand Falls (Zone 4) was officially declared over on Wednesday.

RAPID-TESTS AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP

Free rapid COVID-19 screening tests that people can administer at home are now available for those who have not tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday 10,065 rapid-test kits were distributed across the province.

The tests are designed for people two and older. Most kits have five tests to be used over a 10-day period. People 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult to acquire a kit.

All the locations will be open during their scheduled hours or until the daily supply has been given out. New supplies of test kits will continue to be delivered to the pickup locations throughout the week.

Anyone who has been directed by Public Health to isolate is not permitted to leave isolation if they receive a negative result from a rapid-test kit.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online to get an appointment.

A map of potential public exposures can also be found on the COVID-19 dashboard.