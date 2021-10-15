Five more people charged following post-Panda Game street party near uOttawa campus

Five more people are facing charges in connection to the post-Panda Game street party in Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood two weeks ago.

Ottawa police continue to investigate after 2,000 people packed Russell Avenue on Oct. 2, several hours after the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees beat the Carleton University in the Panda Game. Seven people were injured, including at least one person who was assaulted, and revellers flipped a vehicle upside down.

On Friday morning, police announced three men, a male youth and a woman ranging in age from 17 to 21 are all facing a charge of mischief.

Two men, an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old, were also charged with taking part in a riot.

Police said a 19-year-old man was processed with an adult pre-charge diversion.

Ottawa police investigators have released several images of people they wanted to speak to in connection to the street party over the past two weeks.

"Public tips received by the Central Criminal Investigation Section have contributed to the identification of more individuals (per photos released on October 7) as well as other involved people whose images had not been released by police," said police in a statement.

Eight people have now been charged in connection to the street party. On Oct. 7, police announced two Ottawa men and a man from Haliburton, Ont. were charged with mischief and participating in unlawful assembly in connection to the incident.

Police have created a dedicated website, ottawapolice.ca/pandagame, for people to review the photos and submit their own.

There are 14 images on the Ottawa police website of people investigators want to speak to as part of the investigation.