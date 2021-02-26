Regional officials say five more tickets have been issued for people not following COVID-19 guidelines.

One of the tickets was issued between Feb. 18 and 24, and the other four were from the previous reporting period.

Speaking at the region's COVID-19 update on Friday, Chair Karen Redman said Grand River Transit security issued a ticket to someone not wearing a mask at the Ainslie Street Terminal. That ticket was for $240.

Bylaw officers also issued three tickets at a housing facility at 140 Weaver St. E. to people failing to comply with the face-covering bylaw. Those tickets were also for $240 each.

Kitchener bylaw also issued a ticket for a gathering at a private residence. That ticket was for $880.