Five most collision-prone intersections in Barrie
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
An intersection in south end Barrie saw the highest number of collisions last year, according to police.
The intersections that fall within the top five are high-traffic areas in the city.
Barrie police said the intersection of Mapleview Drive East and Park Place had the highest number of reported collisions.
The Cedar Point Drive and Dunlop Street West intersection saw the second-highest number of car accidents.
Cundles Road East and St. Vincent Street, Dunlop Street West and Ferndale Drive North, and Bayfield Street and Cundles Street West are all intersections that fell within the top five.
Police say that driving carefully and defensively are the best ways to reduce the likelihood of being involved in a collision.
