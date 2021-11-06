Five motorists charged with impaired driving on Ottawa roads Friday night

Ottawa police say five drivers are facing impaired driving charges after being stopped on Ottawa roads to kick off the weekend.

It's the latest in a series of impaired driving arrests by Ottawa police, with 27 drivers charged with impaired driving over the past week.

On Saturday, the Ottawa Police Traffic Unit said on Twitter that, "Five drivers ended their evening with a visit (to jail) after they were arrested in relation to impaired driving."

Each driver had their licence suspended for 90 days, the vehicle seized for seven days, and will face criminal charges.

On Monday, police said 16 people were charged with impaired-driving related offences during the first weekend of the MADD Red Ribbon Campaign.

Police said three motorists were found to be impaired by drugs, while five of the impaired driving charges involved collisions.

On Tuesday night, police said six drivers had been charged over the past 36 hours in relation to impaired driving.

"The average blood alcohol concentration was 3x the legal limit," said police on Twitter.

The MADD Red Ribbon Campaign targeting impaired drivers will continue through the holiday season.

