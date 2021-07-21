Five motorists charged with stunt driving in Cambridge on Tuesday night
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Max Martin
Waterloo regional police charged five motorists in Cambridge with stunt driving on Tuesday evening.
Following complains made by members of the public, traffic officers conducted speed enforcement on McQueen Shaver Boulevard on Tuesday.
Five motorists had their vehicles impounded and their licences suspended.
The charges include:
- A Brantford female, 51, allegedly travelling 114 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, charged with speeding and stunt driving
- A Cambridge female, 18, allegedly travelling 115 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, charged with speeding and stunt driving
- A Brantford female, 45, allegedly travelling 116 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, charged with speeding and stunt driving
- A Cambridge man, 25, allegedly travelling 164 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, charged with speeding and stunt driving
- A Cambridge man, 18, allegedly travelling 193 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, charged with stunt driving and careless driving
"Stunt driving and aggressive speeds will not be tolerated in our Region," acting staff sergeant of traffic services Mark Hammer said in a release.
