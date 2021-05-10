Five motorists charged with stunt driving on Bronson Avenue this weekend

Five motorists are facing stunt driving charges after being stopped for speeding on Bronson Avenue this weekend, including one driver going double the speed limit on Saturday.

Ottawa police continued its Project NoiseMaker this weekend, a traffic safety initiative aimed at reducing speeding, stunt driving and excessive noise on city streets.

On Twitter, The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit said a motorist was stopped on Saturday going 121 km/h on Bronson Avenue. The speed limit in that area was 60 km/h.

Another motorist was stopped on Bronson Avenue going 118 km/h.

3 more were stopped yesterday for stunt driving=excessive speed.

118km in a 60km/hr on Bronson

121km in a 60km/hr on Bronson as well

138 km in a posted 80km/hr construction zone on the 417 near Hunt Club.

On Sunday, police said a motorist was stopped going 57 km/h over the speed limit on Bronson Avenue.

"Deciding to drive 127 km/h on Bronson where the speed limit is 70 km/h = stunt driving," police said on Twitter.

Deciding to drive 127km/hr on Bronson where the speed limit is 70km/hr = stunt driving.

Licence suspended and vehicle impounded for 7 days.

A stunt driving charge includes a seven-day licence suspension and the vehicle is impounded for a week.

On Friday, police said motorists were stopped going 112 km/h and 123 km/h in the 60 km/h zone on Bronson Avenue.

3rd stunt driver stopped today. On Bronson again, 112km in a 60 zone. Another license suspended, another vehicle impounded. @ShawnMenard1 @OttawaPolice #SlowDown #GetThereWithCare pic.twitter.com/H4lJtbSc8N

The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit has tweeted out information about nine motorists charged with stunt driving on Bronson Avenue since May 3.

On May 5, one motorist was charged going 136 km/h in a 70 km/h zone along Bronson Avenue.

On May 3, police said a motorist was spotted going 123 km/h on Bronson Avenue in a 60 km/h zone.

PROJECT NOISEMAKER

Ottawa police issued 91 tickets for violations of the Highway Traffic Act during the second weekend of Project Noisemaker, including 66 for speeding and nine for stunt driving.

Police said Friday night, a G2 driver using dad's car was stopped going 149 km/h on Woodroffe Avenue. The speed limit on Woodroffe Avenue is 80 km/h.

A total of 84 tickets were issued May 1 and 2, as police focused on Merivale Road and Heron Road areas.

