Five N.L. COVID-19 patients in hospital, more swabs sent to outside labs for analysis
Public health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say there are now five people in hospital due to COVID-19 as the province has logged another 750 cases.
The government said in a news release today 427 of the new infections were diagnosed in the previous 24 hours.
Officials say the remaining 323 came from a batch of tests sent to outside labs between Dec. 29 and Jan. 6, when a surge in infections overwhelmed the province's own test-processing capacities, and 1,300 more were sent out on Monday.
Newfoundland and Labrador is among many Canadian jurisdictions to limit the availability of PCR tests, and the numbers reported today do not include residents who may have COVID-19 but no longer qualify for PCR testing.
Of the 6,211 known active infections in the province, 1,168 are in the Labrador-Grenfell Health area, which means about three per cent of the region's population is currently infected with the disease.
Health Minister John Haggie told reporters on Monday that more than 50 per cent of people in that area had received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of last Thursday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2022.
-
COVID-19 inpatient numbers at LHSC rise even as testing declinesThere is a new record for the number of inpatients with COVID-19 at the London Health Sciences Centre as the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 324 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
-
Ontario's auditor general doesn't have the power to demand privileged documents, court rulesA court has ruled that Ontario's Auditor General Act does not give the auditor the power to demand access to documents covered by lawyer-client privilege.
-
Woman seriously injured in Bala crash during wicked winter stormThe wicked weather that stormed through Bala on Sunday sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
-
Vandalism of Komagata Maru memorial leads to mischief charge, B.C.-wide warrant for suspect's arrestNearly five months after a public memorial was vandalised in Vancouver, local police say a man has been charged and a warrant issued for his arrest.
-
Avalanche risks increase on Vancouver Island as rain warnings remain activeHeavy rainfall is still in the forecast for Vancouver Island from Wednesday into Thursday morning, according to Environment Canada.
-
Thousands line up for free COVID-19 rapid tests in WindsorThousands of people lined up to get free COVID-19 rapid tests at the University of Windsor on Wednesday morning.
-
Bow Valley College extends online learning approach through Feb. 13The winter term at Calgary's Bow Valley College will take place remotely until at least Valentine's Day in response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
-
Lanes of Hwy. 1 closed, hydroplaning may be a factor in crash 'at highway speeds'Some lanes of Highway 1 have been closed as the RCMP investigates a serious crash in Coquitlam.
-
Parents won't have the option to switch learning modes when schools reopenParents wishing to continue online learning for their children when schools reopen Monday instead of sending them back to in-person learning amid rising COVID-19 cases may not have an option.