Five new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting five new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, but no new deaths.

Daily case counts have been holding steady under 15 cases since mid-June and there have been no deaths in the region since July 30.

The region now has a total of 12,884 cases and 231 deaths, with 12,583 cases resolved leaving 70 active. There are now 3,661 cases with a variant of concern, including 154 of the Delta variant.

Of the cases reported since June 25, over 92 per cent are among those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and more than 93 per cent of hospitalizations have been among the same groups.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for six inpatients with COVID-19 with fewer than five in critical care. One outbreak at the Pond Mills Children's Centre remains active.

Meanwhile the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance has announced it will require vaccination for all staff, physicians and midwives. It is one of the first hospital systems in the region to mandate vaccination.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – seven new, 32 active, 4,002 total, 3,886 resolved, 84 deaths, 922 variants

Grey-Bruce – 10 new, 46 active, 2,190 total, 2,120 resolved, 20 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 17 active, 2,755 total, 2,684 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – 15 active, 1,959 total, 1,887 resolved, 57 deaths, 363 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – one new, five active, 3,644 total, 3,571 resolved, 68 deaths, 689 variants

Ontario health officials reported 324 new cases Wednesday, with 234 of those among people who are unvaccinated.