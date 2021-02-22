The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting five new COVID-19 cases, while Southwestern Public Health is reporting no new cases Monday.

The London region now has a cumulative total of 6,098 cases, 5,814 resolved and 181 deaths, leaving 103 active cases.

The single-digit case count comes after a total of 26 new cases were reported over the course of the weekend.

It has now been more than a week since the last death in the region.

The lower case counts have dropped the region's seven-day incidence rate per 100,000 (as of Feb. 19) to 10.8, a level not seen since Nov. 1, 2020.

There are ongoing outbreaks at six seniors' facilities in the London region as well as in three elementary schools and one child care centre.

In Elgin and Oxford counties, Southwestern Public Health reported no new cases, after reporting just four new cases over the weekend, although two new deaths were reported on Saturday.

The region hasn't seen a day with no cases since Oct. 2020.

There are three ongoing outbreaks at retirement and long-term care homes in the region.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – none new, 40 active, 2,457 total, 2,350 resolved, 67 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – seven new, 23 active, 1,407 total, 1,340 resolved, 39 deaths

Grey-Bruce – one new, 14 active, 691 total, 676 resolved, one death

Huron-Perth – 15 new (weekend total), 29 active, 1,321 total, 1,243 resolved, 49 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – two new, 98 active, 2,026 total, 1,882 resolved, 46 deaths

An outbreak at the Sarnia jail, one of six active outbreaks in Lambton County, has grown to 46 inmate cases and five staff cases.

Meanwhile an outbreak at Caressant Care in Listowel, which saw 16 deaths and more than 100 cases, was finally declared over on the weekend.

Across Ontario, 1,058 new infections were reported, marking the fifth day in a row the province reported more than 1,000 new daily cases.