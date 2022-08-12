Five new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa this week

Ottawa Public Health says the level of COVID-19 in the community remains high during the second week of August, but indicators are "showing a decrease."

Five new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Ottawa this week.

New statistics show the number of Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection has dropped from 39 on Tuesday to 26 on Friday.

Public health says the wastewater viral signal, testing per cent positivity rate and the number of outbreaks are decreasing in Ottawa.

"It remains important to use your layers of protection: wear a well-fitted mask when in indoor and/or crowded public settings, stay home when sick, open windows when gathering indoors to ensure optimal ventilation & stay up to date on your recommended COVID-19 vaccinations," public health said on Twitter.

"Getting a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has been shown to significantly decrease the odds of severe outcomes like hospitalization or death, especially for those over 50."

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 89 patients (up from 72 patients on Friday)

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 28 patients (down from 30 patients)

Montfort Hospital: 11 patients (down from 17 patients)

CHEO: One patient

Ottawa Public Health reported 335 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, along with five new deaths linked to the virus.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, there have been 79,514 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 859 deaths.

There are 51 outbreaks in Ottawa's long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals and other settings, down from 53 outbreaks on Tuesday.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 4 – 10): 75.4 (up from 65.5)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 15.7 per cent

Known active cases: 980 (-36)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated Aug. 8

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 920,010

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 885,973

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 588,072

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 64 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 18 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 14 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 6 in hospital, 1 in ICU (as of Aug. 9)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 5 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 92 in hospital, 2 in ICU

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations (as of Friday, Aug. 12):

11 long-term care homes

25 retirement homes

13 hospital units

2 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.