Five new COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba; hospitalization numbers drop below 500

Manitoba reported five new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, as the number of Manitobans in hospital with the virus continues to drop.

The new deaths bring the total COVID-19 death toll in the province to 1,680 since the last update on Friday. Details about the deaths were not available.

The province said as of Monday there are 474 Manitobans being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, a drop of 39 from Friday. Of the people in hospital, 204 have active cases of COVID-19.

The number of people being treated in intensive care went up to 30 since Friday, an increase of one patient; fourteen patients have active COVID.

Manitoba announced 111 new cases on Monday, bringing the active case total to 9,388. The province said previously the actual number of cases in Manitoba is likely higher, as rapid tests are not counted toward the total.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 16.7 per cent.

On the vaccine front, 86.2 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 82 per cent have received two doses to be considered fully vaccinated, and 43.8 per cent have received a booster dose.