Five new COVID-19 deaths reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting five new deaths, 134 new high-risk COVID-19 cases, 44 hospitalizations on Thursday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 618 people.

Here are the latest deaths over the past two days:

Two men in their 60s from the community

One woman in her 70s from the community

One woman in her 80s from the community

One woman in her 90s from a long-term care or retirement home.

Out of the new high-risk cases, 54 were reported on Wednesday and 80 were reported on Thursday.

Windsor-Essex has a total of 216 active high-risk cases. WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 44 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Thursday, including four cases in the ICU. That is a decrease compared to 49 on Tuesday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.

27 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS

19 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

3 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

4 Community Outbreaks

1 Workplace Outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED