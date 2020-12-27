The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has declared outbreaks of COVID-19 at a handful of facilities that are home to seniors.

At least one case has prompted facility-wide outbreaks at the following locations since Christmas Day:

Revera Sara Vista Long-Term Care Home, Elmvale

Lakeside Retirement at Innisfil, Innisfil

Good Samaritan Retirement Lodge, Alliston

The Elden of Bradford, Bradford

Georgian Manor Long-Term Care, Penetanguishene

It is not clear how many cases are associated with each outbreak.

The health unit shares its next update with reporters on Tuesday.