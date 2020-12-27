The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has declared outbreaks of COVID-19 at a handful of facilities that are home to seniors.
At least one case has prompted facility-wide outbreaks at the following locations since Christmas Day:
- Revera Sara Vista Long-Term Care Home, Elmvale
- Lakeside Retirement at Innisfil, Innisfil
- Good Samaritan Retirement Lodge, Alliston
- The Elden of Bradford, Bradford
- Georgian Manor Long-Term Care, Penetanguishene
It is not clear how many cases are associated with each outbreak.
The health unit shares its next update with reporters on Tuesday.