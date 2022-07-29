Five new COVID-related deaths reported in Huron-Perth
Five new deaths related to COVID-19 are being reported in Huron and Perth counties.
Public health officials say the deaths are connected to two outbreaks in long term care facilities.
Three people have also been hospitalized and there are currently six outbreaks in high-risk settings.
“Even though we are in a much better position against COVID-19 now than we were two years ago, COVID-19 remains a serious infection,” said Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Miriam Klassen. “HPPH sends our condolences to the loved ones of the individuals who have passed away.
According to Huron-Perth Public Health, so far 43 people have died due to COVID in 2022.
Officials are asking everyone to make decisions to protect themselves and the community's most vulnerable.
-
Algoma Steel to commence idling operations in the SaultAlgoma Steel has rejected the final counter-proposal from United Steelworkers Local 2251, the union's negotiating team announced late Friday.
-
Driver crashes into Waterloo home, caught after fleeing scene: WRPSWaterloo regional police have charged a driver they say crashed into a Waterloo home and fled the area.
-
Police looking for three suspicious people who tried to break into Kitchener businessThree suspicious people are being sought by police after reportedly trying to break into a business in Kitchener.
-
Patrol stop catches drunk driver in Temiskaming ShoresA 28-year-old resident of Temiskaming Shores has been arrested following an early morning traffic stop Thursday.
-
Play On brings street hockey tournament back to CalgaryThe Play On Canada street hockey tournament returned to Calgary Saturday and organizers are hoping the event will entice people to get back outside and be active.
-
-
-
What’s open and closed this civic holiday Monday in Toronto?Some businesses and governmental services will be closed or running on modified hours this civic holiday Monday.
-
Recycling truck crashes into traffic lights and wires in Waterloo, driver chargedA driver has been charged after a recycling truck crashed into traffic lights and wires in Waterloo.