Five new forest fires in the northeast, nine total

With the warm temperatures in the northeast come dry conditions and an increased fire hazard which is ranging from high to extreme across the region as of Wednesday.

Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said five new fires were active in the northeast as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The largest of the new fires is dubbed Sudbury 19 and is located north of Trout Lake. It is 1.1 hectare in size and is being held.

There are two in Timmins, one south of Forks and Lower Forks Lake and the second is northwest of Thor Lake. They are both under 1 hectare, at 0.8 and 0.5 hectares respectively, and neither is under control.

In Sault Ste. Marie, two new fires began on Wednesday. One located south of Ranger Lake was declared out on the MNRF website as of Thursday morning while the other one, Number 7 north of Goulais River is still not under control and is 0.3 hectares in size.

A fire in the Chapleau area began at 6:34 p.m. and is not under control at 0.1 hectares.

In the northwest region, there were no new fires but 10 active fires.

No word on how the new fires were started.

Officials said four other fires are currently being held or are under control in the region.

At least three communities along the North Shore have issued fire bans: Blind River, Elliot Lake, and Huron Shores.

There are currently no restricted fire zones in Ontario's fire regions, but the MNRF reminds residents to use caution when doing any outdoor burning.

Fires can be lit up to two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise, the MNRF says. Tools to help contain the fire along with enough water to put it out should always be nearby.

While it might be tempting, officials also say that flying a drone around a forest fire is not only illegal, it is also dangerous.

"When you fly a drone near a forest fire, you can put the lives of pilots, firefighters and other emergency personnel at risk," MRNF said. "Be safe, stay clear of forest fires."

Forest fires north of the French and Mattawa rivers can be reported at 310-FIRE while fires south of those rivers should be reported to 911.