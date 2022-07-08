Five Nova Scotians face drug trafficking charges following investigation

Five Nova Scotians are facing charges in connection to a drug trafficking investigation in the Kingston area.

On June 28, police executed a search warrant at a home on Pleasant Street. They say cocaine, scales, cell phones, drug paraphernalia, cash and stolen property were seized in addition to the five arrests.

According to police, 50-year-old Troy McGill and Desiree Smith, 30, both of Kingston, N.S., 61-year-old Douglas Crouse and Jade Gibson, 28, both of Auburn, N.S., and 45-year-old Timothy Hiltz both of Melven Square, N.S., have been charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking.

McGill is also facing another charge of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

All five people have been released with conditions and are scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court Sept. 7.