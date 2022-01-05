Five Nunavut elders at Ottawa senior living facility test positive for COVID-19

Five Nunavut Elders living in an Ottawa senior living facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Nunavut Minister of Health John Main said five Elders tested positive at the Embassy West Senior Living facility on Carling Avenue in Ottawa.

"To ensure our Elders receive the best possible care and support, my department has sent a bilingual staff member to Embassy West, to help with communications and response efforts," said Main.

"There have also been added provisions to allow family members to assist with caregiving, under strict COVID-19 safety protocols."

In a posting on Facebook on Dec. 29, Embassy West Senior Living said a few staff members tested positive on rapid antigen tests as part of surveillance.

On Jan 3, Embassy West Senior Living provided a "suspected COVID-19 update."

"The residents are symptom free and in good spirits. We had two more employees who have tested positive on our rapid test and have been asked to isolate. With the high community transmission rate, it is normal to see employees getting tested positive," said the facility on Facebook.

The Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 Dashboard does not list an outbreak at Embassy West Senior Living. According to the facility's website, there is a COVID-19 wing for residents showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Main says the Nunavut Health Department will receive regular updates from Embassy West and is prepared to send additional support as needed.

"I want to let the Elders and families know that my heart is with them during this difficult time and assure all Nunavummiut that we are doing everything we can to support our Elders," said Main.