Five people arrested, $5,000 of drugs recovered: Guelph police
Guelph police have arrested five people and say they recovered both a stolen van as well as $5,000 worth of drugs.
According to a news release, Guelph police started an investigation into a residence in the area of Willow Road and Bagot Street in May, believing people who lived there were involved in drug trafficking.
Two people were reportedly seen arriving at the home on Thursday in a Dodge Caravan that had been stolen earlier that week.
Police say they executed a search warrant and found 13.7 grams of suspected cocaine, 11.4 grams of suspect fentanyl, and five grams of suspected crack cocaine, all with a total value of roughly $4,750.
Three women and two men, all from Guelph, are facing charges such as possession of substances for the purpose of trafficking, possession of stolen property over $5,000, occupying a stolen vehicle, and breaching court orders.
