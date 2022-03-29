Five people arrested following attempted armed robbery: Regina police

Five people were arrested following an attempted armed robbery on Monday night in Regina, according to Regina police.

In a news release, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said it was called to a residence on the 1400 block of Bond Street around 10 p.m. Officers found a group of masked suspects had attempted to rob a man with a gun. The man ran into the building and locked the door while the suspects fled in a vehicle, police said.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and arrested five occupants after performing a high risk traffic stop. In addition to a firearm, the search also found a substance police believed to be methamphetamine.

Two people were charged in relation to the incident. A 29-year-old man was charged with possession of a scheduled substance and armed robbery using a restricted firearm. A 30-year-old man was charged with possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

The two men made their first appearance in Provincial Court on Tuesday afternoon.