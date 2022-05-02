Five people charged after fight breaks out, person struck by vehicle in Charlottetown

Five young people on Prince Edward Island are facing weapons-related charges following a fight in Charlottetown Friday night.

Charlottetown police responded to a complaint that multiple peoplewere fighting at the intersection of Queen Street and Euston Street around 10:45 p.m.

Police say a fight broke out after two vehicles came to a stop in the intersection. Five people were in one vehicleand a sixthperson was in the second vehicle; police say they all exited their vehicles and started fighting in the intersection, resulting in one person being struck by a vehicle.

Police say everyone involved in the incident, which was caught on surveillance cameras, is known to one another.

Two people involved in the fight were taken to hospital with minor injuries and later released.

Police say five of the six people have been charged with various offences:

A 16-year-old Charlottetown female has been charged with causing a disturbance.

An 18-year-old Charlottetown male has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, causing a disturbance, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and three counts of assault with a weapon.

A 20-year-old Charlottetown male has been charged with causing a disturbance and assault with a weapon.

A 20-year old Charlottetown female has been charged with causing a disturbance and assault with a weapon.

A 21-year-old Charlottetown male has been charged with causing a disturbance and assault with a weapon.

All five were released from custody with conditions and will appear in provincial court at a later date.

Police say the investigating is ongoing and additional charges may be laid.