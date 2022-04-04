Five people charged in connection with inmate's death at Stony Mountain Institution
Five people have been charged months after an inmate was fatally assaulted at the Stony Mountain Institution.
Manitoba RCMP said officers with the Major Crimes Unit had been investigating the death of a 36-year-old inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell on January 1, 2022. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, and later died of his injuries on February 7, 2022.
On March 8, Mounties arrested Michael Simard, a 36-year-old from Ontario, and Brendin Swanson, a 36-year-old from Oakbank, Man. Both were charged with accessory after the fact to aggravated assault.
Nearly 10 days later on March 17, RCMP officers arrested 35-year-old Tyler Boily of Thunder Bay, Ont., and charged him with party to the offence of second-degree murder.
On April 1, RCMP arrested 24-year-old Xavier Rattie of St. Malo, Man. and 24-year-old Brandon Ferguson of Winnipeg. Both men were charged with second-degree murder.
None of the charges against the five people have been proven in court. All five of them have been remanded back into custody.
Manitoba RCMP's major crimes service is continuing with the investigation.
-
Scott Gillingham resigns from EPC, signaling potential mayoral runIt appears a key member of Mayor Brian Bowman’s inner-circle may be setting himself up for a mayoral run this fall.
-
Sault Ste. Marie man travels to Rome to meet the PopeA Sault Ste. Marie man is back home after spending last week in Rome as a part of an Indigenous delegation from Canada that met with the Pope.
-
Manitoulin property now protected by Escarpment Biosphere ConservancyThe Escarpment Biosphere Conservancy has set aside seven properties its been able to acquire in the last week, four of them are on Manitoulin Island.
-
Failed Saskatoon real estate company was using 'new money to pay old money': lawyerA Saskatoon lawyer representing people affected by a Saskatoon real estate firm's shutdown said he 'immediately became concerned' after he took a peek under the hood of the company.
-
Man arrested after Victoria father assaulted while walking with familyVictoria police say a man was arrested on Saturday evening after he allegedly attacked another man who was walking with his family in the Rockland area.
-
Study finds link between high density of fracking and adverse birth outcomesScientists at the University of Calgary have found a link between high density of fracking operationsin the oil and gas industry and adverse birth outcomes.
-
9 cruise ships due to arrive in Victoria currently have COVID-19 cases on board: CDCNine of the 11 cruise ships due to arrive in Victoria this month currently have confirmed COVID-19 cases on board, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
-
Hospital lead for Waterloo Region's COVID-19 response resignsLee Fairclough is switching careers. She's resigned as both the hospital lead for Waterloo Region's COVID-19 response and president of St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener.
-
‘It’s devastating’: Surrey couple pleading for return of missing pet tortoiseA couple in Surrey is pleading for the return of their beloved 80-pound tortoise, who they describe as the “hit of the family.”