Five people charged in Kingston, Ont. drug investigation

Five people are facing charges following a drug-trafficking investigation in Kingston, Ont.

Kingston police say officers with the Special Services Division and Emergency Response Unit executed two search warrants on Bagot Street on Thursday.

Police seized 98 grams of fentanyl, 28 grams of cocaine, 60 grams of crystal methamphetamine, cash, and a 2004 Porsche SUV.

Two Kingston residents and three people from Toronto are facing charges of possession for the purposes of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

"The Kingston Police Special Services Division will continue to target those that bring in and sell toxic drugs in our city, preying upon the most vulnerable members of society," police said in a statement.