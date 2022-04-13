Five people charged with murder in connection with Manitoulin Island shooting

Five people from southern Ontario have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the April 5 shooting death in M'Chigeeng First Nation.

In a news release Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police and the United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Anishnaabe Police Crime Unit also release the name of the victim.

Brandan Brooks, 30, from Toronto died after being shot at a residence on Pine Street.

Charged with first-degree murder are a 20-year-old from Newmarket, a 20-yer-old from Brampton, a 21-year-old from Brampton, a 26-year-old from Markham and a 30-year-old from Scarborough.

The suspects also face several other charges, including trafficking, firearms offences and breaching release orders. They remain in custody with a court appearance scheduled for April 19 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay.

The investigation is continuing, police said, and the OPP is appealing to anyone who may have observed suspicious activity related to the case to call 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.