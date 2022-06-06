Five people escape unharmed from house fire west of Linwood

Five people escaped unharmed after a fire broke out Monday morning in a East Perth home.

Crews were called to Line 73, just north of Millbank and west of Linwood, around 9:10 a.m.

Bill Hunter, the fire chief for East Perth, said firefighters from Milverton, Sebringville, Shakespeare and mutual aid tankers from Linwood and Wellesley launched an "aggressive" attack.

He said most of the damage was contained to one room.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious, though no details have been released about the cause.

Hunter said no one was injured and the five people living in the home exited safely.

Line 73, between Perth Road 121 and Road 124, has reopened to traffic.