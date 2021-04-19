Five people facing multiple charges following Leamington drug bust: OPP

Five people are facing charges after Essex County OPP allegedly discovered suspected fentanyl, heroin, illicit cannabis and cash following a search warrant in Leamington.

On Thursday, April 15, the OPP Essex County Community Street Crime Units, Emergency Response Unit, and Canine Unit executed the warrant a Wigle Street and Robinson Street addresses in Leamington.

Police say officers took five individuals of Leamington and Windsor into custody without incident and recovered “a quantity” of the suspected drugs and currency.

Officers laid nine charges between those arrested including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of firearm, and other drug possession related charges.

The accused are scheduled to appear in the Windsor Ontario Court of Justice with a future court date.